Archer-Daniels has the Highest Level of Cash in the Agricultural Products Industry (ADM, BG, INGR, DAR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Archer-Daniels ranks highest with a CE of $896. Bunge Ltd is next with a CE of $814. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $604.

Darling Ingredie follows with a CE of $107, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a CE of $25.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Darling Ingredie on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Darling Ingredie have risen 36.0%. We continue to monitor Darling Ingredie for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.