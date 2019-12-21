Archer-Daniels has the Highest Level of Cash in the Agricultural Products Industry (ADM, BG, INGR, DAR, FDP)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Archer-Daniels ranks highest with a CE of $896. Bunge Ltd is next with a CE of $814. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $604.
Darling Ingredie follows with a CE of $107, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a CE of $25.
