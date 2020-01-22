Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Fluidigm Corp in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (FLDM, PRAH, LMNX, CRL, BRKR)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Fluidigm Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40. Following is Pra Health Scien with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.75. Luminex Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.84.

Charles River La follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.03, and Bruker Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.18.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fluidigm Corp on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Fluidigm Corp have risen 43.3%. We continue to monitor Fluidigm Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.