Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, ILMN, TECH, BRKR, MTD)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 495.34. Illumina Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 74.32. Bio-Techne Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 56.05.

Bruker Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.56, and Mettler-Toledo rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.10.

