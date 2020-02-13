Neogenomics Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, ILMN, BRKR, TECH, MTD)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 630.82. Following is Illumina Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 75.79. Bruker Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.18.
Bio-Techne Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 59.77, and Mettler-Toledo rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.10.
