Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO, ILMN, BRKR, TECH, MTD)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 550.15. Illumina Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 86.70. Bruker Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 74.15.
Bio-Techne Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 62.87, and Mettler-Toledo rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 54.06.
