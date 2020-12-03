Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc (NEO, ILMN, BRKR, TECH, QGEN)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 452.77. Following is Illumina Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 63.57. Bruker Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 57.13.
Bio-Techne Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.53, and Qiagen Nv rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 47.66.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Illumina Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $292.85. Since that call, shares of Illumina Inc have fallen 16.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest price to cash flow neogenomics inc illumina inc bruker corp bio-techne corp qiagen nv