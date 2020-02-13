Eldorado Resorts has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (ERI, MGM, CNTY, CHDN, BYD)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eldorado Resorts ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 95.43. Mgm Resorts Inte is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 56.27. Century Casinos ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.16.

Churchill Downs follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.84, and Boyd Gaming Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.20.

