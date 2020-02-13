Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (CSFL, FBNC, PNFP, HTBI, BHBK)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Centerstate Bank ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 110.19. First Bancorp/Nc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.42. Pinnacle Finl ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.16.

Hometrust Bancsh follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 38.15, and Blue Hills Banco rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.78.

