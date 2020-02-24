Top 5 Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (BBOX, BDR, NTGR, COMM, AAOI)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Black Box Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Netgear Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12.

Commscope Holdin follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13, and Applied Optoelec rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.

