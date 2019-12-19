Wingstop Inc has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Restaurants Industry (WING, CMG, SHAK, LOCO, BH)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Wingstop Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 64.09. Chipotle Mexican is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 49.25. Shake Shack In-A ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 35.95.

El Pollo Loco Ho follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 33.62, and Biglari Holdings rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.68.

