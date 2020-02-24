Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC, BGFV, BNED, PRTY, BKS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Gnc Holdings Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Barnes & Noble E ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02.

Party City Holdc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03, and Barnes & Noble rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

