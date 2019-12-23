Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (NWHM, BZH, WLH, CCS, MHO)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Beazer Homes Usa is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. William Lyon-A ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

Century Communit follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

