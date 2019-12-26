New Home Co Inc/ is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (NWHM, BZH, WLH, CCS, MHO)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.13. Following is Beazer Homes Usa with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22. William Lyon-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30.

Century Communit follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.37, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.48.

