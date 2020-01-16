Shares of Hibbett Sports I Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry (HIBB, DKS, BKS, BNED, SIG)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Hibbett Sports I ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 98.7%. Following is Dick'S Sporting with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 325.3%. Barnes & Noble ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,015.3%.

Barnes & Noble E follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,827.5%, and Signet Jewelers rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,904.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hibbett Sports I on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Hibbett Sports I have risen 45.6%. We continue to monitor Hibbett Sports I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.