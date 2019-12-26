Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (C, WFC, BAC, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.60. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.95. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.71.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.05, and Us Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.11.

