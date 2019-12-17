Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (USB, WFC, BAC, JPM, C)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Us Bancorp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,961.7%. Wells Fargo & Co is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,120.5%. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,598.0%.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,035.3%, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,349.0%.

