Shares of Jpmorgan Chase Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, USB, BAC, WFC, C)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.99. Us Bancorp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.74. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.55.

Wells Fargo & Co follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.60, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.53.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Jpmorgan Chase. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Jpmorgan Chase in search of a potential trend change.