Shares of Citigroup Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Diversified Banks Industry (C, WFC, USB, BAC, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.34. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.56. Us Bancorp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.10.

Bank Of America follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.32, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.53.

