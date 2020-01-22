Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Citigroup Inc (C, WFC, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.62. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87.

Us Bancorp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.93, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Jpmorgan Chase on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $119.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor Jpmorgan Chase for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.