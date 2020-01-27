Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Citigroup Inc (C, WFC, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.59. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.61. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.54.

Us Bancorp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.71, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.92.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citigroup Inc on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $71.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Citigroup Inc have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor Citigroup Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.