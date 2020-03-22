Jpmorgan Chase has the Highest Level of Cash in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, C, BAC, WFC, USB)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a CE of $734,000. Following is Citigroup Inc with a CE of $413,000. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a CE of $381,000.
Wells Fargo & Co follows with a CE of $296,000, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a CE of $20,000.
