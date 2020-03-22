MySmarTrend
Jpmorgan Chase has the Highest Level of Cash in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, C, BAC, WFC, USB)

03/22/2020
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a CE of $734,000. Following is Citigroup Inc with a CE of $413,000. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a CE of $381,000.

Wells Fargo & Co follows with a CE of $296,000, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a CE of $20,000.

Ticker(s): JPM C BAC WFC USB

