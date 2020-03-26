Jpmorgan Chase is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (JPM, BAC, USB, WFC, C)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.64. Following is Bank Of America with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.56. Us Bancorp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.52.

Wells Fargo & Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Citigroup Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $73.49. Since that call, shares of Citigroup Inc have fallen 44.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.