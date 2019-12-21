Jpmorgan Chase is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (JPM, C, BAC, WFC, USB)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a CE of $734,000. Citigroup Inc is next with a CE of $413,000. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a CE of $381,000.
Wells Fargo & Co follows with a CE of $296,000, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a CE of $20,000.
