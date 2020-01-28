Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (JPM, USB, BAC, WFC, C)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.99. Us Bancorp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.92. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.59, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.56.

