Citigroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (C, WFC, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.59. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87.

Us Bancorp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.93, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.01.

