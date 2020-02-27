Citigroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (C, WFC, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.25. Wells Fargo & Co is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.41. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.22.

Us Bancorp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.42, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.72.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.