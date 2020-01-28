Aptargroup Inc has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (ATR, BLL, CCK, MYE, BERY)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74. Ball Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.59. Crown Holdings I ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

Myers Inds Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Berry Global Gro rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Berry Global Gro on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Berry Global Gro have risen 8.3%. We continue to monitor Berry Global Gro for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.