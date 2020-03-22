Shares of Corning Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW, APH, VSH, DLB, AVX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Corning Inc ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a CE of $2,000. Vishay Intertech ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Dolby Laborato-A follows with a CE of $875, and Avx Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $830.

