Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Corning Inc in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW, KN, APH, AVX, DLB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Corning Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 134.74. Following is Knowles Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.14. Amphenol Corp-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.09.

Avx Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.65, and Dolby Laborato-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.68.

