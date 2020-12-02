Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Vishay Intertech (VSH, BELFB, BDC, GLW, AVX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Vishay Intertech ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.03. Bel Fuse Inc-B is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.39. Belden Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.14.

Corning Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.29, and Avx Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.46.

