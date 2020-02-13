Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Corning Inc (GLW, KN, APH, DLB, AVX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Corning Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 129.06. Knowles Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.53. Amphenol Corp-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.50.

Dolby Laborato-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.00, and Avx Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.72.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Avx Corp and will alert subscribers who have AVX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.