Highest Level of Cash in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Corning Inc (GLW, APH, VSH, DLB, AVX)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Corning Inc ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a CE of $2,000. Vishay Intertech ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.
Dolby Laborato-A follows with a CE of $875, and Avx Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $830.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Avx Corp and will alert subscribers who have AVX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest level of cash corning inc amphenol corp-a vishay intertech dolby laborato-a avx corp