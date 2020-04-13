Corning Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW, KN, AVX, APH, DLB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Corning Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 94.78. Following is Knowles Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.23. Avx Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.19.

Amphenol Corp-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.29, and Dolby Laborato-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.47.

