Corning Inc has the Highest Level of Cash in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW, APH, VSH, DLB, AVX)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:15am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Corning Inc ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Amphenol Corp-A is next with a CE of $2,000. Vishay Intertech ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Dolby Laborato-A follows with a CE of $875, and Avx Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $830.

