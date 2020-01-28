Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (UFPT, AVY, PKG, SEE, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.57. Avery Dennison is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.38.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.33, and Bemis Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Avery Dennison on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Avery Dennison have risen 11.7%. We continue to monitor Avery Dennison for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.