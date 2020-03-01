Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, AVY, PKG, SEE, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.72. Avery Dennison is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.52. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.45.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.28, and Bemis Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.26.

