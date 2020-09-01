Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, SEE, PKG, AVY, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.03. Sealed Air Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 1.92. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.88.

Avery Dennison follows with a EV/Sales of 1.84, and Bemis Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.64.

