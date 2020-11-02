Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies (UFPT, AVY, SEE, PKG, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.12. Avery Dennison is next with a EV/Sales of 1.96. Sealed Air Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.89.

Packaging Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 1.80, and Bemis Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.64.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Packaging Corp on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $107.45. Since that call, shares of Packaging Corp have fallen 5.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.