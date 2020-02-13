Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of America'S Car-Ma in the Automotive Retail Industry (CRMT, MUSA, LAD, ORLY, AZO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

America'S Car-Ma ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 164.71. Murphy Usa Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 148.39. Lithia Motors-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 74.22.

O'Reilly Automot follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.01, and Autozone Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.74.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for America'S Car-Ma and will alert subscribers who have CRMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.