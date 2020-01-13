Murphy Usa Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, CRMT, LAD, ORLY, AZO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 157.15. Following is America'S Car-Ma with a a price to cash flow ratio of 148.11. Lithia Motors-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 80.27.

O'Reilly Automot follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.19, and Autozone Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.66.

