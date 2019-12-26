Sonic Automoti-A is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (SAH, GPI, PAG, AN, MUSA)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.13. Group 1 Automoti is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18. Penske Automotiv ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18.

Autonation Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20, and Murphy Usa Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Murphy Usa Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $89.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Murphy Usa Inc have risen 32.9%. We continue to monitor Murphy Usa Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.