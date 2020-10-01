Shares of Murphy Usa Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, AN, ABG, GPI, SAH)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.56. Following is Autonation Inc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.72. Asbury Auto Grp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.50.

Group 1 Automoti follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.27, and Sonic Automoti-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.17.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Murphy Usa Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $89.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Murphy Usa Inc have risen 26.7%. We continue to monitor Murphy Usa Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.