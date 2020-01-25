Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Advance Auto Par in the Automotive Retail Industry (AAP, AZO, MUSA, AN, LAD)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Advance Auto Par ranks highest with a CE of $547. Autozone Inc is next with a CE of $312. Murphy Usa Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $170.
Autonation Inc follows with a CE of $69, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $57.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Autonation Inc on December 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.95. Since that call, shares of Autonation Inc have fallen 8.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest level of cash advance auto par autozone inc murphy usa inc autonation inc lithia motors-a