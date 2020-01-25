Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Advance Auto Par in the Automotive Retail Industry (AAP, AZO, MUSA, AN, LAD)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Advance Auto Par ranks highest with a CE of $547. Autozone Inc is next with a CE of $312. Murphy Usa Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $170.

Autonation Inc follows with a CE of $69, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $57.

