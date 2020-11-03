Murphy Usa Inc is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (MUSA, ABG, AN, GPI, LAD)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.20. Asbury Auto Grp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.21. Autonation Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.29.

Group 1 Automoti follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.65, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.48.

