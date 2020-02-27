Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Sonic Automoti-A (SAH, PAG, GPI, AN, MUSA)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12. Following is Penske Automotiv with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18. Group 1 Automoti ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18.

Autonation Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19, and Murphy Usa Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.23.

