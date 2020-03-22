Advance Auto Par has the Highest Level of Cash in the Automotive Retail Industry (AAP, AZO, MUSA, CWH, AN)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Advance Auto Par ranks highest with a CE of $547. Following is Autozone Inc with a CE of $312. Murphy Usa Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $170.

Camping World Holdings Inc follows with a CE of $139, and Autonation Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $69.

