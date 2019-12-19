Ensco Plc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (ESV, NE, ICD, ATW, HP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ensco Plc-Cl A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 32.54. Following is Noble Corp Plc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.22. Independence Con ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.81.

Atwood Oceanics follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.85, and Helmerich & Payn rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.75.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Helmerich & Payn on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $41.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Helmerich & Payn have risen 3.7%. We continue to monitor Helmerich & Payn for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.