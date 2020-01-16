Star Group L.P. is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (SGU, DGAS, OGS, ATO, CPK)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,454.7%. Delta Natural Ga is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,973.2%. One Gas Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,416.4%.

Atmos Energy follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,741.1%, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,849.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Star Group L.P. on February 9th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.69. Since that call, shares of Star Group L.P. have fallen 3.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.