Shares of Delta Natural Ga Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (DGAS, OGS, ATO, CPK, NWN)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Delta Natural Ga ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,973.2%. One Gas Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,416.4%. Atmos Energy ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,741.1%.

Chesapeake Util follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,849.0%, and Northwest Nat Gs rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,289.5%.

