Shares of Atmos Energy Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (ATO, DGAS, OGS, NWN, NFG)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Atmos Energy ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.11. Following is Delta Natural Ga with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80. One Gas Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.78.

Northwest Nat Gs follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.68, and Natl Fuel Gas Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.64.

